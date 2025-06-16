Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $529.24 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $648.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $836.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.