Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4%
NASDAQ:REGN opened at $529.24 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $648.52.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $836.48.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on REGN
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Tariff Talks Advance, What Taiwan Semiconductor Can Deliver
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.