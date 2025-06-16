Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,284,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,564,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.70 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

