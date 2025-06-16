Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,300 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSBD. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of GSBD opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $96.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 17.09%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 284.44%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

