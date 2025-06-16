Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,200 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Coty by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $4.74 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -473.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

