Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 27,281.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,772,000 after buying an additional 3,580,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,541,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 42,255.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,036,000 after buying an additional 730,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 2.1%

Eaton stock opened at $323.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,444 shares in the company, valued at $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.78.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

