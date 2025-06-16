Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $405.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

