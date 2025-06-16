RiverTree Advisors LLC Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF comprises about 2.3% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.53. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.