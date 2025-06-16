Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 10,446 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF accounts for 1.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPA. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.60. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

