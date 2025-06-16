Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $125.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $156.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

