Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $189.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.25 and its 200-day moving average is $187.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

