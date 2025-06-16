Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.6%

GE opened at $236.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $251.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $257.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

