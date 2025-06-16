Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 173.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

