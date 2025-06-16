WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th.

WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 135.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.5%.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $9.24 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $214.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.80.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

In related news, Director John Bolduc purchased 22,360 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $199,898.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,691.90. The trade was a 10.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

