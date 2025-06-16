Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

