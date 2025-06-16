Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th.

Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 188.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 32,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 410,374 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

