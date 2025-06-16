Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%
NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $12.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $12.54.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Tariff Talks Advance, What Taiwan Semiconductor Can Deliver
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.