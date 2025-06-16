Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $12.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Further Reading

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

