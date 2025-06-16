Genpact Limited (G) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 30th

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th.

Genpact has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genpact to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

G opened at $42.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,940. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 511,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genpact by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Genpact by 10.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

