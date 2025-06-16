DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

