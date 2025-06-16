Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.

NYSE:MAV opened at $8.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

