Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MAV opened at $8.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $9.10.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Tariff Talks Advance, What Taiwan Semiconductor Can Deliver
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.