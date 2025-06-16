Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,005,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 604.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,004,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,614 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,117,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,662 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 476.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,652,000 after purchasing an additional 759,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,831.18. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.8%

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $80.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

