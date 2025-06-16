Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9,145.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,595 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Amundi grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 41,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $6.86 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $695.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director A Russell Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,193.90. This represents a 72.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,954 shares of company stock worth $470,407. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

