Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 112.0% in the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.9% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 27.7% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

International Paper Stock Down 2.8%

IP stock opened at $45.83 on Monday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

