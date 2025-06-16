Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,035 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,609,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $64.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

