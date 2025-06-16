Adero Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Adero Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,890,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,149 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions comprises approximately 2.9% of Adero Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $44,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 1.5%

CCCS stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.87 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 34,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $305,813.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,342.06. This represents a 38.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $272,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,562,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,083.52. This trade represents a 95.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,067,379 shares of company stock worth $545,395,616 in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.