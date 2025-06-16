Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 73,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of VGK stock opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $78.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

