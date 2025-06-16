Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $18,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,649 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,844,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $170.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.46 and a 200 day moving average of $133.06. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $177.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.