Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,195 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $89.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

