Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 10,559 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

