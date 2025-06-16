Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Republic Services by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4%

RSG stock opened at $250.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Argus set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $268.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSG

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.