Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.