Howard Bailey Securities LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after buying an additional 1,608,092 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $103.88 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.53.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

