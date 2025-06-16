Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 16,214 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,918 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 577.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $57.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

