American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in American Tower by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AMT opened at $214.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.