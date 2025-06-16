iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Holdings Decreased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,475,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $87.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $89.71.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

