Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,441,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,744 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $143,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,021 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,469 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,803,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,789,000 after buying an additional 481,280 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

