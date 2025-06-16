Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $158.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,153 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $158,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,730,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $78.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

