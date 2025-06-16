Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $175.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,607 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $175,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $190.91 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.25 and a 200-day moving average of $190.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

