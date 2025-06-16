Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,473 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $69,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VHT opened at $250.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

