Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $87.06 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,601 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.60% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $87,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $61.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $63.25.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

