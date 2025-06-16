Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 149.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704,616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.20% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $121,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%

TLH opened at $99.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.03. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

