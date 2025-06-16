Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $101.40 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 576,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $101,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Shares of PNC opened at $173.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.04 and its 200-day moving average is $182.00. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,022. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

