Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 85,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 81,212.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $61.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $63.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.