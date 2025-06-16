Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 143.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLF opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.85. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Glj Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

