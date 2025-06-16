Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 1,286 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,597,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,811 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Qorvo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,324,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,464,000 after purchasing an additional 166,461 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,581,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after purchasing an additional 902,353 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Qorvo by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,143,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,673,000 after purchasing an additional 981,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Qorvo by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,280,000 after purchasing an additional 264,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.21.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $101,630.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,473.73. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

