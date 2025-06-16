Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,615 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $110.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $112.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

