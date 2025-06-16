Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Purchases 11,845 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 189.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $34.64 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.