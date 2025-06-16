Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 285,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 58,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $28.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

