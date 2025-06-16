Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Takes $271,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SDY opened at $134.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

