Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus set a $32.00 price objective on CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.14%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.