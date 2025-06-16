Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total transaction of $32,096,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,274,300. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

TSLA stock opened at $325.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 159.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

